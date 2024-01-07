Front proposed to take up Kangra issues

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 6

Parveen Sharma, former BJP MLA from Palampur and staunch follower of former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar, has proposed to create a unity platform in Kangra district, ignoring party lines, to take up issues pertaining to the area.

Sharma said this yesterday when some people from the district came to seek his support over the issue of the north campus of the CUHP at Jadrangal. Many social organisations of Kangra district have launched a campaign to make the state government to give Rs 30 crore for the transfer of forestland in the Jadrangal area of the Dharamsala Assembly constituency to the university. The district administration had sent the case for depositing Rs 30 crore to the Forest Department for the transfer of about 57 hectares of forestland to the CUHP to the government in July last year. However, the state government had not deposited the amount till date.

Sharma said that it was an irony that no MLA from Kangra district had taken up the issue of the CUHP during the winter session of the Assembly held at Dharamsala. The people of the region should come together irrespective of party lines to launch a struggle for development projects.

