Frost makes Lahaul-Spiti roads slippery, traffic hours regulated

Recent snowfall and frost formation have made several high-altitude roads in Lahaul-Spiti slippery, prompting authorities to regulate traffic movement on vulnerable stretches to ensure the safety of commuters and tourists.

Although connectivity has been restored on several key routes, icy patches and falling temperatures continue to pose risks, particularly during early morning and late afternoon hours.

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According to the district administration’s daily road status report issued on Monday, the Rohtang Pass-Atal Tunnel North Portal stretch of National Highway-3 is open to traffic from 6 am to 5 pm. The Atal Tunnel North Portal-Sarchu stretch on the Manali-Leh highway is also open.

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However, the Darcha-Shinkula road is open to all types of vehicles only between 10 am and 2 pm. The restricted window is intended to facilitate safer movement through the high-altitude stretch, where frost and icy surfaces can increase the risk of vehicles skidding.

The report also confirmed that the Gramphu-Batal stretch of National Highway-505 is open to traffic. The Sumdo-Batal stretch of the Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu highway is operational as well. On the Sansari-Killar-Tindi-Tandi road, the Tandi-Kadhu Nallah stretch has also been restored for vehicular movement.

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The reopening of these routes has brought relief to residents, commuters and people dependent on road connectivity for essential supplies and daily travel. However, officials have maintained time-bound restrictions on vulnerable stretches in view of prevailing conditions.

The administration’s report recorded no road blockages on the listed stretches and described the weather as clear. Despite the improved weather and restored connectivity, officials have advised motorists to remain alert to changing road conditions.

Low temperatures and limited sunlight can cause frost to persist on road surfaces, making driving hazardous even when the weather is clear. Motorists have been advised to maintain safe distances, avoid sudden braking and sharp turns, and strictly adhere to the prescribed travel timings.

With temperatures continuing to fall in the higher reaches, cautious driving and compliance with traffic regulations remain essential to prevent accidents across the mountainous terrain of Lahaul-Spiti.