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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Fruit kiosk owner's daughter clears NEET without coaching, secures MBBS admission in Nahan

Fruit kiosk owner's daughter clears NEET without coaching, secures MBBS admission in Nahan

Kanika Sharma studied 10 to 12 hours a day despite limited financial means; father attributes her success to perseverance and hard work

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:47 PM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Kanika Sharma completed her Class 12 from the Government Senior Secondary School, Jhagriani, in Hamirpur.
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Kanika Sharma, daughter of Rakesh Sharma, who runs a fruit kiosk at the old bus stand here, has cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) without taking any coaching and secured admission to Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan.

Kanika completed her Class 12 from the Government Senior Secondary School, Jhagriani, in Hamirpur.

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With limited financial means, she devoted 10 to 12 hours a day to her studies to qualify for the examination, paving the way for her to become a doctor.

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Rakesh Sharma, elated at his daughter’s achievement, said she was no less than a son and attributed her success to her perseverance and hard work. News of the achievement brought a wave of joy across Solan.

Mukesh Gupta, a social worker and former president of the Solan Beopar Mandal, along with other businessmen, visited Rakesh Sharma’s fruit cart at the old bus stand to congratulate his daughter on her success.

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