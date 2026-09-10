Kanika Sharma, daughter of Rakesh Sharma, who runs a fruit kiosk at the old bus stand here, has cleared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) without taking any coaching and secured admission to Dr YS Parmar Government Medical College, Nahan.

Kanika completed her Class 12 from the Government Senior Secondary School, Jhagriani, in Hamirpur.

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With limited financial means, she devoted 10 to 12 hours a day to her studies to qualify for the examination, paving the way for her to become a doctor.

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Rakesh Sharma, elated at his daughter’s achievement, said she was no less than a son and attributed her success to her perseverance and hard work. News of the achievement brought a wave of joy across Solan.

Mukesh Gupta, a social worker and former president of the Solan Beopar Mandal, along with other businessmen, visited Rakesh Sharma’s fruit cart at the old bus stand to congratulate his daughter on her success.