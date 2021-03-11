Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Fruit market debris not removed
A landslide shut down an apple yard at the Bhattakuffer fruit Mandi almost two years back but the debris is yet to be removed from the site. Apple harvesting will start in about two months. If the debris is not removed, there will be only a portion of the yard available for selling apple. The authorities should have cleared the debris by now. — Pawan, Theog
No help for IGMC patients’ attendants
AT the IGMC, people are required to move their patients from their wards for MRI or CT scan, all by themselves. Taking a patient on a stretcher is extremely tough for attendants when there is no help from the hospital staff. The hospital administration should look into it. — Rajesh, Shimla
