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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Fuel crunch casts shadow on Dharamsala’s tourist season

Fuel crunch casts shadow on Dharamsala’s tourist season

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 11:50 PM Mar 13, 2026 IST
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As the tourist season has started gaining momentum in Dharamsala and town’s outskirts, an unexpected hurdle has left the hospitality industry anxious. A sudden shortage of commercial LPG cylinders has begun disrupting hotel operations, prompting cancellations and a scramble for alternatives.

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At Mcleodganj, several hoteliers have already reported booking cancellations owing to the LPG crisis. Expressing concern over the situation, Ashwani Bamba, president of the Dharamsala Hotel and Restaurant Association, stated that the remaining stock may only last “a day or two”, while local distributors have clearly communicated that commercial cylinders are currently unavailable.

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To cope with the situation, hotels are shifting to alternative cooking methods such as induction cooktops, traditional tandoors and oil furnaces. The association has also issued an advisory urging hotels to avoid high-energy-consuming dishes — particularly elaborate Indian curries — and instead rely on Chinese, continental options and ready-made gravies.

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Sanjeev Gandhi, member of the State Eco-Tourism Society and a hotelier on the advisory board, highlighted that widespread rumours of LPG scarcity have amplified panic among tourists, prompting many to avoid travel to Kangra altogether.

While local LPG dealers continue to report empty stocks, the district authorities maintain that supplies are adequate — an assurance that has done little to calm tourism stakeholders. Hoteliers fear that continued uncertainty could damage the region’s tourism-dependent economy.

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