Fuel price hike may push up cement rates in Himachal Pradesh

The increase of 60 paise in the prices of diesel and petrol can trigger a rise in cement prices in Himachal Pradesh, which is home to key manufacturing plants of Adani Cement and UltraTech in the Darlaghat and Nalagarh industrial belts. The state government has effected the increase as “Widow and Orphan Cess” from August 11 to fund welfare schemes in the state.

Advertisement

Despite being a major cement manufacturing state, Himachal Pradesh has long seen complaints over high cement prices, with residents forced to pay more than consumers in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, where cement is at least Rs 50 to Rs 80 cheaper.

Advertisement

Cement companies use high-speed diesel (HSD) in their plants and mines for various manufacturing and transportation activities.

Advertisement

According to an estimate, Adani Cement, the largest cement manufacturer in the state, uses 8,000 to 10,000 litres of diesel a day in its mines. The annual implication of HSD consumed in plants and mines is about Rs 30 lakh to Rs 33 lakh, an official said.

He added that the cost of fuel would increase further following the latest hike, adding to the companies’ manufacturing costs.

Advertisement

The cement companies were yet to take a decision on increasing prices after the state government announced the cess. There are six manufacturing plants in the state, four belonging to the Adani Group, comprising Ambuja Cement and ACC, and two operated by UltraTech.

The increase is also expected to affect transporters by raising their fuel costs, while they may not receive a proportional increase from cement companies.

“Under a memorandum of understanding with local industries, every Rs 1 increase in fuel prices triggers a structured hike per kilometre. Since the hike is less than Re 1, no immediate hike will be effected by the companies, while our input cost will go up,” said Naresh Gupta, president of the Himachal Pradesh Transporters Federation.

With state-level levies such as the Certain Goods Carried by Road levy and high electricity duty adding to fuel costs, cement prices have remained uncompetitive in Himachal Pradesh. Residents, therefore, have not benefited significantly from the presence of major manufacturers such as Adani Cement and UltraTech.

Demand for cement is expected to increase after the monsoon subsides, as repair work following rain damage and civil infrastructure restoration gathers pace. It remains to be seen whether cement manufacturers will absorb the increase in fuel costs or pass it on to consumers.