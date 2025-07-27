DT
PT
Fugitive held in 13-year-old case

Fugitive held in 13-year-old case

Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 27, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The Proclaimed Offender (PO) Cell of Solan police arrested 39-year-old Balbir Singh, a resident of Kufta village in Theog, in connection with a 13-year-old illicit liquor smuggling case.

According to police officials, on March 7, 2012, a total of 117 crates containing 1,404 bottles of country liquor were seized from a pickup vehicle at Zero Point near Oachghat. Balbir Singh, who was driving the vehicle, failed to produce a valid permit or any supporting documents for transporting the liquor. He was subsequently booked under Section 61-1-14 of the Excise Act.

Though initially arrested, Balbir Singh was later released on bail. However, he repeatedly failed to appear in court during the trial proceedings, despite several summons. As a result, he was declared a PO by the Solan police.

Despite sustained efforts by the police, Balbir Singh successfully evaded arrest for over a decade by frequently changing locations. Investigations also revealed that he is a habitual offender, with multiple cases of theft, assault and Excise Act violations registered against him in Shimla and Kinnaur districts.

Solan SP Gaurav Singh said Balbir Singh was produced in court on Saturday for remand and probe is on.

