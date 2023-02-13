Fulfil guarantees or face protests: BJP

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 12

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has said that if the Congress will delay the implementation of its 10 guarantees made to the public during the elections, it would come on the streets to express its anger.

At a meeting held here today, the saffron party leaders expressed their anger over the denotification of various departmental and institutional offices opened in the state during the BJP regime for the wellbeing of the common public.

Referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, they claimed that the BJP would win all four seats in the state. The meeting was attended by former Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Dr Hans Raj, Bharmour MLA Dr Janak Raj, Dalhousie MLA DS Thakur, former Chamba MLA Pawan Nayyar, BJP’s state spokesperson and district in-charge Umesh Dutt Sharma, besides other leaders.