Fulfil old promises before making new ones: Bindal to Cong govt

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal on Saturday said that the government should fulfil the guarantees that the Congress had given in the run up to the last Assembly elections before making new ones to people. He was responding to media queries about the BJP’s stance on the government’s proposals to create new districts in the state. He alleged that the proposal to create new districts was driven purely by electoral considerations.

Bindal said that the government owed Rs 75,000 to every adult woman in the state due to its promise to provide a monthly pension of Rs 1,800. He added that the government should first transfer this amount to the bank accounts of 28 lakh women. He alleged that the Congress had promised five lakh permanent pensionable government jobs but had failed miserably to deliver on the commitment. He accused the party of giving guarantees despite knowing that they could never be fulfilled.

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The BJP president said that the Congress government had completed four years in office but its tenure had been marked by the betrayal of people’s trust. He added that people were fed up with the promises and announcements being made by the government. According to him, every new announcement was rubbing salt into their wounds and the party would continue to make such announcements until it unveiled its manifesto for the next Assembly elections.

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Bindal said that the state government had directed panchayats to refund 50 per cent of the grants they had received from the Central Government for development works. He said that while the government had shut down hundreds of institutions opened by the previous BJP government, it was now planning to open new administrative offices across the state.

Bindal claimed that 16 lakh electricity consumers in the state had not received the guaranteed 300 units free electricity. He added that the government should immediately credit the accumulated amount to the consumers’ bank accounts before making any fresh announcements.

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He criticised the law and order situation in the state. He said that funds were not available for road repairs and claimed that the Public Works Department (PWD) authorities had been directed to fill potholes with mud. He added that the department had run out of bitumen and had been instructed to use mud to fill potholes.

Bindal expressed concern over the recent incident in which an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was burnt in the presence of the Deputy Chief Minister and the state Congress president. He termed the incident unfortunate and said an FIR should have been registered. He alleged that FIRs were promptly registered when BJP workers were involved in similar acts. Earlier, Bindal presided over a meeting of the district BJP organisation.