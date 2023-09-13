Fulfil poll promises, BJP asks Priyanka

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 12

Chopal MLA and state BJP spokesperson Balbir Verma today said that Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi should ask the government to fulfil promises made to the people of Himachal at the time of the last Assembly elections.

Verma urged Priyanka to ask the government to fulfil the election promise of Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to women between the age of 18 and 60 years. “Women are awaiting Rs 13,500 that they would have got, as the Congress had been in power for more than eight months.”

He said that the Congress had promised five lakh jobs to the educated unemployed youth in the state. “On the contrary, the government wound up the Subordinate Staff Selection Commission, leading to frustration among the youth,” he added.

Verma said that it was after two months that the Congress leader had deemed it fit to visit the rain-ravaged state. “People, especially farmers, are suffering as the government has failed to restore roads that were damaged due to heavy rain,” he added.

He took on the government for criticising the Central Government “for not helping Himachal”. “The fact is that the Central Government has provided Rs 1,000 crore for relief and rehabilitation work and given in advance the installment that is normally due in December,” he added.

