Fulfil poll promises, govt urged

Mandi, May 16
The members of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest march here today against the state government regarding their demands. They urged the government to fulfil in a time-bound manner the guarantees, which the Congress had given to people before the Assembly elections.
The protest was led by Suresh Sarwal, state president of the DYFI.
