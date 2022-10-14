Full of potholes, driving perilous on Baddi-Nalagarh NH

Tribune News Service

In the absence of timely repair and maintenance, the Baddi-Nalagarh National Highway (NH)-105 has been reduced to a potholed surface, which impedes the flow of traffic flow.

Since the highway is being four-laned, its sides have been dug up. As a result, commuters have to face a harrowing time on these portions after every shower.

The entire 17-km stretch is dotted with potholes, which are getting bigger with each passing day. “Potholes hamper the movement of vehicles and these pose a major challenge even to the policemen in managing smooth flow of traffic,” said a police official.

There are certain patches on the NH-105 where potholes are too wide. Motorists have to drive carefully through such patches as they are vulnerable to accidents. Many accidents have occurred on this

highway at various places. Several such accident-prone spots have been identified

on the highway.

The official said, “We have regularly written to various authorities such as the civic bodies of Baddi and Nalagarh, the National Highways Authority of India and the Public Works Department to repair the roads but limited success has been achieved in rectifying such spots.”

The voluminous traffic, including multi-axle trucks that carry industrial goods, poses another challenge to the police. “The double-lane highway is far too inadequate to handle the traffic volume and only early completion of the four-laning work would bring relief,” said Arun, a local factory worker.

Given the huge increase in the number of vehicles entering the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial belt on a daily basis, it seems the need to further widen the highway to six-lane would be felt soon.

Places like Khera, Truck Union office near Baddi, Kishenpura, Bhud, Harraipur, Kirpalpur, Manpura and Sandholi have been identified as vulnerable spots and categorised as ‘severe’ to ‘very severe’ areas on the Baddi-Nalagarh highway, informed Mahendra Pal, SDM Nalagarh.

The expansion of the highway has failed to match the industrial growth in the area, which houses nearly 90 per cent of the state’s industry. Though the area received major investment from 2003 to 2010 after announcement of a Central industrial package, four-laning of the road has begun now.