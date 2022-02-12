Fund crunch delays work on Solan hospital building

Tribune News Service

The absence of adeqauate funds has delayed the construction of a new hospital building here. An estimate of Rs 90.3 crore was prepared for the construction of the new building of the Solan Regional Hospital but mere Rs 2 crore had been provided to the PWD to undertake pre-construction works. PWD officials say that works like testing the load bearing capacity of the soil at the designated site has been completed and detailed estimates of construction of three blocks is underway.

Administrative and allied blocks, trauma and general blocks are to be constructed and the PWD is ascertaining the cost of each of them so that some work could begin. However, the non-availability of budget is a constraint.

A sum of Rs 10 crore was made available to the hospital several years ago to set up a mother and child healthcare (MCH) centre. However, this Centrally-funded centre did not come up in the existing building due to paucity of space. Now, the funds are being utilised for the new building.

Health and Family Welfare minister Rajiv Saizal says, “Efforts are afoot to provide Rs 25 crore in the next Budget and Rs 2 crore has been provided from the MCH centre funds already. The total project cost is around Rs 100 crore”.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had laid the foundation of the new hospital building in September last year. Space constraints in the existing building had not only put on hold Central projects but the patients were facing inconvenience due to the narrow corridors and limited space in the outdoor patient departments (OPDs).

The hospital witnesses a daily influx of more than 800 patients in the OPDs, drawn from Solan and its surrounding assembly segments like Arki, Kasauli as well as the neighbouring areas of Sirmaur district.

