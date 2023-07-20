 Fund crunch: Government eyes liberal Central aid : The Tribune India

Fund crunch: Government eyes liberal Central aid

KS Tomar

It was a most intrepid and successful experience of handling of floods’ horrific cataclysm by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu who has won the hearts of millions of people of the hill state.

While crediting the Chief Minister for working relentlessly and untiringly for several days, it will be injustice to the lakhs of victims and survivors of furious floods if I do not mention their heartfelt gratitude to the state police under the guidance of acting DGP, Satwant Atwal, Army, the state administration, the 14th Bn NDRF team, state disaster management force, innumerable volunteers and the citizens who risked their lives to give virtually re-birth to others.

PM urged to declare it national calamity

The Chief Minister said he was awed by the huge losses exceeding Rs 8,000 crore hence has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to declare Himachal floods as a national calamity. “I spent sleepless nights as reports of desolation were pouring in an unimaginable manner and everyone was crying for emergency help,” he added.

The Chief Minister shared his horrible experiences with this writer and described current devastation in Himachal as man-made, especially in view of the disregard and disrespect shown by us to the nature. He said, “It is an established fact that if we destroy nature then it shall retaliate and demolish us which has been witnessed during the recent unprecedented floods, scary landslides thereby leading to vanishing of buildings, houses, huts, hotels, etc.”

Villagers have also been cutting forests and hardly undertook new plantations which has led to denudation of hills. Ironically, successive governments of the Congress and the BJP have been confined to symbolic plantation of saplings in crores every year which vanish with the passage of time as no care is taken to ensure their survival.

Due to paucity of funds, the state government is expecting liberal financial assistance from the union government. The Chief Minister is optimist that national BJP president JP Nadda, union minister Anurag Thakur and state party leaders, including Opposition leader Jai Ram Thakur and state president Rajiv Bindal, will use their good offices with the PM and Home Minister to ensure adequate funds to undertake rehabilitation and reconstruction works in the affected areas.

Medical experts say that floods have destroyed drinking water supply schemes, natural sources, streams, ‘bawdees’ and pumping locations which may lead to outbreak of infectious diseases in some areas. The government must address the problem of polluted drinking water and energise the irrigation and other related departments, they added.

The field reports suggest that ministers, MLAs and workers of the ruling as well as opposition parties also showed full commitment to help the needy and helpless people in their constituencies.

Analysts say that a trail of flood desolation should be an eye opener to the people as well as government hence they should refrain from fiddling with the nature otherwise it will be too late to avert such disasters in future.

(Writer is political analyst based in Shimla)

