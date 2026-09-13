Fund crunch stalls work on Central varsity Dehra campus

The construction of a permanent campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) at Dehra in Kangra district has hit a roadblock, as the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has suspended the work over the non-release of funds. The work suspension comes at a time when more than 90 per cent of the project has already been completed and the university was targeting to start classes on the campus by January 2027. Earlier this month, the CPWD authorities at Dehra had directed the construction agency to stop the work until further orders. The construction agency was told to ensure the safety and maintenance of construction material and installations already put in place at the site during the suspension period. It had also been directed to regulate the deployment of its employees, machinery, tools and other resources, according to requirement.

The CPWD stated that the funds required for carrying out the remaining work had not been made available since November 2025.

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CUHP Registrar Narender Kumar Sankhyan said that around Rs 80 crore for the project was pending. He added that the release of funds had been delayed at the ministry level due to administrative reasons. “The university authorities are taking up the matter at the appropriate level to expedite the release of funds,” he added.

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The construction of the permanent campus had begun in 2023 with a timeline to complete the work within 30 months. The university authorities were planning to shift academic activities to the new campus in January 2027. However, any further delay in the release of funds could jeopardise the proposed shifting of academic activities and further escalate the project cost.

Set up in 2010, the CUHP at present operates from temporary campuses at Dehra, Shahpur and Dharamsala. A total of Rs 560 crore was originally envisaged for the construction of the CUHP campuses at Dharamsala and Dehra. The construction work at Dharamsala is stalled over the state government’s failure to deposit Rs 30 crore required for forestland clearance.

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At Dehra, the original project cost was Rs 252 crore, which has increased to Rs 300.14 crore..