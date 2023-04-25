Fund shortage, half of Solan MC area without sewerage connections

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 24

Residents of Solan city continue to await sewerage connections as nearly half of the area falling under the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) lacks the basic amenity.

Though a few crore rupees were set aside in 1994 and 2008 and a scheme was commissioned after the town was divided into five zones, only Zone B could get the facility.

About 1,500 connections were proposed for Zone B comprising the Officers’ Colony, Madhuban Colony, Rajgarh Road, Kotla Nala, Tank Road, Lower Bazar and Hospital Road. The scheme was supposed to be extended to other zones, but it failed to get the requisite funds. After rural areas like Salogra, Kather, Saproon, etc. were merged into the MC in 2020, the Jal Shakti Department (JSD), which is executing the scheme, created another zone.

Sumit Sood, Executive Engineer, JSD, said the residents had availed 850 sewage connections, of which only 560 could be released. A consolidated project report of Rs 175 crore was submitted before the state government in September 2022 to extend the scheme to the entire MC area. “Funds are awaited for the project which will include an expenditure of about Rs 4.55 crore incurred additionally on setting up the scheme for various works like acquisition of land” he added.

Sood said hurdles like presence of private land and water supply schemes were adding to the problems for expanding the sewage network. Though efforts were made to acquire land from a private individual to connect the Housing Board colonies, the exercise could not be pursued in the absence of adequate funds.

Adequate gap would be maintained from the Chamat Barech and Lavighat water supply schemes, which supply water to Saproon and its adjoining areas, while laying the sewage pipes if funds are made available, said the Executive Engineer. He added that a private individual would be facilitated by providing him connectivity to the nearby areas by a bridge if he agrees to let the pipelines cross his land.

The Congress had promised sewerage connections in its poll manifesto before the civic body poll in April 2021. But, residents continue to await sewerage connections in areas like Kather, Housing Board Colonies and Saproon.

Amenity only in one of five zones