Fund shortage halts Shivnagar college building work

The construction of a four-storey building of Government Degree College at Shivnagar, around 30 km from Palampur, has remained incomplete for around five years. The construction work was halted midway due to a shortage of funds.

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The half-complete building, originally intended to strengthen higher education facilities in the remote Changer area of Kangra district, is now surrounded by wild bushes and vegetation. The prolonged delay in construction has raised serious questions over the implementation of the project and the fate of the substantial public funds already spent on it. The college has 90 students at present.

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Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had laid the foundation stone of the college building in 2019 during the BJP rule. The previous Congress government of Virbadhra Singh had in 2016 announced the proposal of establishing a Government Degree College at Shivnagar.

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The Jai Ram Thakur government had in 2018 approved funds for the construction of the college building. The project was considered important for the Changer area, which had remained educationally backward for several years. Students from the region had traditionally been travelling considerable distances to Palampur or Dharamsala for higher education.

The establishment of a government degree college at Shivnagar was expected to provide easier access to higher education to local students, particularly those belonging to economically weaker families who can’t bear the expenses of travelling or staying away from their homes.

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The state government had initially sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the construction of the college complex. The project included a four-storey academic building. The Secretary, Public Works Department, had granted the administrative approval while technical sanction was also accorded for the same amount.

Under the terms and conditions of the tender, the construction of the college building was to be completed within two years. However, the project has missed the deadline by several years and remains incomplete.

The Public Works Department has reportedly already utilised around Rs 4.40 crore out of the total funds sanctioned for the project by the previous BJP government. However, after the Congress formed government in the state in 2022, no significant funds were reportedly released for completing the remaining work.

The shortage of funds eventually forced the contractor concerned to stop the work on the building and leave the project incomplete. He is understood to have invoked the foreclosure clause provided under the award letter for the construction work.

The Public Works Department is now looking for a new contractor to complete the remaining work. However, the process cannot make significant progress unless the government releases adequate funds.

Official sources say that the department has already prepared and submitted a detailed project report, seeking administrative approval for additional Rs 1.5 crore for completing the pending work and electrical installations. Despite repeated efforts, the required financial approval was not granted in the past two years.

Residents of the Changer area have expressed disappointment over the continued delay in the construction work. They say that the college project was planned to provide better educational facilities to the students of the region but the absence of proper infrastructure has defeated its very purpose.

They urge the state government to intervene in the matter and release the required funds without further delay. They also request the government for a definite timeline for the completion of the building construction so that the students of the Changer area could benefit from the educational facility promised to them nearly a decade ago.

With Rs 4.40 crore already spent on the project, the incomplete Shivnagar college building remains a glaring example of how change in government, delay in fund release and administrative bottlenecks hamper important public infrastructure projects that remain incomplete for years.