Fund-starved Himachal Pradesh to auction vends, eyes 10% more profit

Shimla, March 6

Giving the nod to the excise policy for 2023-24, the state Cabinet today decided to auction-cum-tender retail liquor vends with an objective to generate higher revenue. “The BJP government did not auction the vends; the licence was renewed with an increase of 10 per cent every year. We have, however, decided to auction the vends,” said Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan. “As per the estimates of the department, we would have earned Rs 2,357 crore if the licences were renewed. That’s an increase of 10.6 per cent, but by auctioning the vends, we believe the revenue could increase by 15 to 20 per cent,” said Chauhan.

Other Cabinet decisions Allows bottling of imported wine at wineries in the state

To introduce new category of liquor obtained by fermentation of fruits

Water cess on hydropower projects to be applicable from March 10

The Cabinet decided to allow bottling of imported wine in the wineries of the state. The decision will ensure easy availability of bestselling, high-range wine brands to customers in the state. The fund-starved government also decided to introduce keg draught beer in the retail vends with a capacity of five litres. The government has decided to introduce a new category of liquor obtained by fermentation of fruits and their distillation or by way of blending to boost the horticulture economy. With a view to boosting tourism, it has been decided that L-3, L-4 and L-5 licence holders will be allowed to have mini bars in all rooms of three-star and above hotels.

The Cabinet also decided to introduce the Himachal Pradesh Water Cess on Hydropower Generation Bill, 2023, in the coming Vidhan Sabha session. The water cess will become applicable with effect from March 10, 2023. “We are expecting to generate over Rs 1,000 crore from water cess,” said Chauhan.

