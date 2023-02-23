Funds not available, health centre work affected in Kangra

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, February 22

The construction of a primary health centre (PHC) building at Raja ka Talab in neighbouring Fatehpur subdivision of Kangra district has been hanging fire since October 2022 as the Public Works Department (PWD), the executing agency, has stopped its ongoing work for the want of additional funds required for its completion.

Revised budget submitted A revised estimate of Rs 22 lakh for the administrative nod and the allocation of additional funds have been submitted to the state govt last month. Now, the total cost has been revised from Rs 76 lakh to Rs 98 lakh due to the additional proposed works, including an approach road, in the building. Arun Vashisht, PWD Executive Engineer

As per information, the PHC that opened in January 2017 has been running in a local inn ever since it was opened by the state Health Department.

Owing to the lack of space, the laboratory test facilities could not be started at the PHC, forcing the patients to spend a hefty amount on getting their laboratory tests in private laboratories. The government has initially spent Rs 76 lakh, the estimated budget on the structure of the PHC building, but its approach path and furnishing are still to be completed.

Inquiries revealed that Girdhari Lal Sharma, a local, had donated his land for the PHC building and its passage to the state Health Department. The donor who wanted to see the PHC functional in his land after waiting for its inauguration had died in February last year.

His son, Ajay Sharma, lamented that his father’s dream of running the PHC in its own building could not be fulfilled. He appealed to the new government to allocate the requisite funds for the completion of the building.

Residents say the PHC would benefit as many as 14 gram panchayats.