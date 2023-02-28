Funds not released, road works take a hit in Solan

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 27

Lack of funds with the Public Works Department (PWD) has hit the completion of road projects as well as execution of new ones as the payment of contractors executing various works has been delayed for months.

Work stopped or going on at snail’s pace Letters of Credit worth lakhs of rupees issued to the contractors for the ongoing projects has remained unpaid for the last nearly five months. Owing to the delay in payment, the contractors have either stopped the work or were proceeding at a slower pace. This will hit the overall progress of various projects. Arvind Sharma, Executive Engineer, PWD, Solan

Though repair of various roads is supposed to be completed before the onset of the rainy season, absence of funds was proving a hindrance in completing such works. Since little repair is undertaken in the winter months owing to the inclement weather, the warmer weather is supposed to be conducive for the repair work.

No funds have been received since the model code of conduct was implemented in October last. Facing severe cash crunch the new Congress government too did not release any funds for the ongoing projects as well as the quarterly payment for repair of roads.

“Letters of Credit worth lakhs issued to the contractors for the ongoing projects has remained unpaid for the last nearly five months. This will hit the overall progress of various projects,” informed Arvind Sharma, Executive Engineer, PWD, Solan.

Defunct equipment like earth excavation machines, which have outlived their lives, has not been replaced in Kasauli sub division. The staff was requesting private contractors to help the department carry on cursory works by borrowing their machinery. Peeved with the delay in release of payment, the contractors were reluctant to oblige the PWD.

Payment of only externally aided projects funds for which have been received either by the central government or other agencies like the Asian Development Bank was being received in a timely manner.

The PWD labour is filling potholes with earth and stones on various roads like the Dharampur-Kasauli main district road in a bid to repair them. The road has instead been reduced to a muddy path where motorists bear the brunt as a vehicle passes over it.

Pending payment of about Rs 150 crore is awaited in the two sub-divisions of Kasauli and Solan informed officials.

Officials, who were awaiting release of funds from the state government, said they were unable to execute any new project.