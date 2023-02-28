 Funds not released, road works take a hit in Solan : The Tribune India

Funds not released, road works take a hit in Solan

Funds not released, road works take a hit in Solan

Shoddy repair of the Kasauli-Dharampur road being done using mud.



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 27

Lack of funds with the Public Works Department (PWD) has hit the completion of road projects as well as execution of new ones as the payment of contractors executing various works has been delayed for months.

Work stopped or going on at snail’s pace

Letters of Credit worth lakhs of rupees issued to the contractors for the ongoing projects has remained unpaid for the last nearly five months. Owing to the delay in payment, the contractors have either stopped the work or were proceeding at a slower pace. This will hit the overall progress of various projects. Arvind Sharma, Executive Engineer, PWD, Solan

Though repair of various roads is supposed to be completed before the onset of the rainy season, absence of funds was proving a hindrance in completing such works. Since little repair is undertaken in the winter months owing to the inclement weather, the warmer weather is supposed to be conducive for the repair work.

No funds have been received since the model code of conduct was implemented in October last. Facing severe cash crunch the new Congress government too did not release any funds for the ongoing projects as well as the quarterly payment for repair of roads.

"Letters of Credit worth lakhs issued to the contractors for the ongoing projects has remained unpaid for the last nearly five months. This will hit the overall progress of various projects," informed Arvind Sharma, Executive Engineer, PWD, Solan.

Defunct equipment like earth excavation machines, which have outlived their lives, has not been replaced in Kasauli sub division. The staff was requesting private contractors to help the department carry on cursory works by borrowing their machinery. Peeved with the delay in release of payment, the contractors were reluctant to oblige the PWD.

Payment of only externally aided projects funds for which have been received either by the central government or other agencies like the Asian Development Bank was being received in a timely manner.

The PWD labour is filling potholes with earth and stones on various roads like the Dharampur-Kasauli main district road in a bid to repair them. The road has instead been reduced to a muddy path where motorists bear the brunt as a vehicle passes over it.

Pending payment of about Rs 150 crore is awaited in the two sub-divisions of Kasauli and Solan informed officials.

Officials, who were awaiting release of funds from the state government, said they were unable to execute any new project.

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai
World

I was crying, we didn't have an Indian visa: Wasim Akram on wife's demise in Chennai

Covid-19 virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency
Science Technology

Covid virus leaked out of a laboratory in China: US agency

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data
Science Technology

How iPhone passcode is helping thieves steal your money and data

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT
Business

Some companies begin replacing human employees with ChatGPT

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president
Diaspora

Biden nominates Indian-American Ajay Banga for World Bank president

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora
Trending

Dairy Milk omelette, anyone? It will make you forget Fanta Maggi and Oreo Pakora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest
Diaspora

Indian-origin software engineer wins top National Geographic photography contest

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022
Diaspora

Canada welcomes record 2.26 lakh Indian students in 2022

BJP, allies to retain Tripura & Nagaland, close contest in Meghalaya: Exit polls

BJP, allies to retain Tripura & Nagaland, close contest in Meghalaya: Exit polls

Saffron party set to expand footprint | Cong may see near-ro...

Ministry of Defence rapped over payment of OROP arrears

Ministry of Defence rapped over payment of OROP arrears

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama

Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K’s Pulwama

2 security forces personnel are also injured in the gun batt...

Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien

Trinamool Congress’s Twitter account ‘compromised’, says Derek O’Brien

Says the party is in touch with Twitter to address the issue

New Zealand becomes 4th team in Test history to win after being forced to follow-on

New Zealand becomes 4th team in Test history to win after being forced to follow-on

Edges England by one run in thriller


Man killed after tiff over parking

Man killed after tiff over parking

Trader injured due to kite string

Off-leash dogs taking a toll on city residents

5 snatchers nabbed in two cases

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Chandigarh Admn expedites shifting of Sector 26 Grain Market

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Over 5 lakh challans through CCTVs in year

Fire breaks out at Sec 26 SCO

PGI Urology Dept to do renal transplants

Day after Sisodia’s arrest, AAP holds protests; BJP calls it party of anarchy

Day after Sisodia’s arrest, AAP holds protests; BJP calls it party of anarchy

I-T raids at packaging firm sites end after 6 days

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Sharp rise in dog bite cases; 300 a month!

Overflowing sewer irks commuters at Ikhari Puli

Seized drugs destroyed in Nakodar

Show zero tolerance to hooliganism, cops told

Three car-borne miscreants open fire at two men

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

Ludhiana emerging best smart city in state, 32nd in country: New rankings

3 arrested in two drug cases

Ludhiana resident held for making extortion calls to BJP leader

Vets annoyed over pay parity issue, to intensify protest by holding zonal rallies

5-month-old foetus found dumped on vacant plot

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Punjabi University Engineering student stabbed to death on campus

Dist saw 13K dog bite cases last yr

Forum organises mushaira

Valmiki Sabha submits memorandum to DC

Guardians of Governance resent termination of their services