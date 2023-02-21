Funds not utilised, panchayats get notice

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, February 20

Panchayats in Bilaspur that have failed to utilise over 77 per cent funds sanctioned under the 15th Finance Commission have been issued notice.

As many as 176 gram panchayats in Bilaspur district were provided over Rs 42.15 crore for the current financial year closing on March 31.

The gram panchayats have utilised only Rs 9.49 crore so far and the rest of the amount Rs 32.66 crore was lying in the accounts of these panchayats. It is learnt that the district panchayat office has served notices to over 50 gram panchayats in first phase and asked panchayat secretaries to report on this failure.

If funds given to the panchayats remain unutilised, the Central Government either reduces the grant for the next year or does not release money at all.

Ashwani Kumar, District Panchayat Officer, Bilaspur, says gram panchayats have used only 23 per cent funds allocated by the 15th Finance Commission. He adds 77 per cent funds were unused. The secretaries of 50 most poorly performing panchayats have been served notices.