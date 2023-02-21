Funds not utilised, panchayats get notice

Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, February 20
Panchayats in Bilaspur that have failed to utilise over 77 per cent funds sanctioned under the 15th Finance Commission have been issued notice.
As many as 176 gram panchayats in Bilaspur district were provided over Rs 42.15 crore for the current financial year closing on March 31.
The gram panchayats have utilised only Rs 9.49 crore so far and the rest of the amount Rs 32.66 crore was lying in the accounts of these panchayats. It is learnt that the district panchayat office has served notices to over 50 gram panchayats in first phase and asked panchayat secretaries to report on this failure.
If funds given to the panchayats remain unutilised, the Central Government either reduces the grant for the next year or does not release money at all.
Ashwani Kumar, District Panchayat Officer, Bilaspur, says gram panchayats have used only 23 per cent funds allocated by the 15th Finance Commission. He adds 77 per cent funds were unused. The secretaries of 50 most poorly performing panchayats have been served notices.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...