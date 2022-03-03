Furnish info on Mandi school demolition: HP High Court

Vijay Arora
Legal Correspondent
Shimla, March 2
Expressing serious concern on the issue of demolition of a school building and playground in Mandi by the state government for the construction of proposed shopping mall, the HP High Court has directed the state to place on record the site plan along with the approval granted by the Town and Country Planning (TCP) as well as municipal authorities.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed this order on a petition taken up suo moto by the court as a PIL on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by a student of Vijay Senior Secondary School, Mandi.
The petitioner has alleged that during the Covid-induced lockdown, the state government physically wrecked and destructed the school building, playground and stage. The vacant space has also been covered, making the school congested. He further alleged that big shopping malls were proposed to be constructed there, which would benefit rich persons and political leaders.
