G-20 summit approaching, but road work still on in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 12

The G-20 summit will be held here on April 18-19. The state government is trying to showcase Dharamsala as a vibrant tourist city to the visiting delegates from G-20 countries.

However, most of the roads in Dharamsala city have been dug by private telecom companies that are laying underground optical fibre lines. The road along the Dharamsala international cricket stadium has been damaged on both sides.

Sanjeev Sharma, a resident of Dari area, said that at present there were deep trenches on one side of road leading from Dharamsala cricket stadium to Dari area. No protection has been ensured by PWD contractors working there. Iron rods coming out of the trenches can lead to an accident.

The private telecom contractors, on the other side, have left the soil loose after laying optical fibres. If a vehicle strays from the road even for some inches it can be trapped in the loose soil, he said.

Rakesh Chaudhary, another resident of the city, said that near Sheela Chowk area the Dharamsala MC had recently laid paver blocks along the road. However, the pavers have been dug within a month of their laying by private telecom company and muck has been left along the road.

The sources here said that the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) officials have taken up the matter of the dug up roads close to the international cricket stadium with the PWD and the district authorities. The HPCA officials are concerned about the poor state of roads in view of the forthcoming IPL matches. Two IPL matches are to be hosted in Dharamsala in next month.