G20 meetings at D’sala to boost tourism: Dhumal

Hamirpur, February 16
Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi two meetings of G20 are scheduled at Dharamsala. This will encourage tourism and other business activities in the Kangra region, said ex-CM Prem Kumar Dhumal here today.
He said getting the G20 presidency was a matter of pride for all of us, as this would help in strengthening the growing image of our country. He was addressing a gathering during the Neighbourhood Parliament programme organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra at Trisha College of Education at Thai, near here.
He said the world was looking towards India and its growth. He said that the Centre was working to empower women and provide best health facilities to people. He alleged that the Opposition had launched a false propaganda that would damage the image of the country.
Addressing a meeting of BJP workers at Sujanpur yesterday, Dhumal claimed that the BJP would win all four Lok Sabha seats in the state. “Residents will ensure the repeat of the Modi government in the 2024 polls.”
