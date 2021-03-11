Gaddi leaders feeling ignored in Congress setup

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, April 30

The new organisational setup of the Congress has not gone well for the Gaddi community of Kangra district.

Many leaders have alleged that the community has been totally ignored by the party high command.

Manoj Kumar, a Gaddi leader of the Congress from Kangra, said the high command had been misled. While the BJP had its MP from Kangra Kishan Kapoor, Dharamsala MLA Vishal Nehria and state BJP general secretary Trilok Kapoor from the community, the Congress had ignored it, he said.

Ghanshayam, another Congress Gaddi leader from Kangra, said he had been with the party for long but it was strange that the community had been ignored in the new setup.

Vipin Nehria, a Gaddi leader of the BJP from Dharamsala, said since the Congress had ignored the community, their leaders should leave the party and join the BJP.