Gadkari approves Palampur-Sujanpur-Hamirpur road project, will enhance connectivity with Chandigarh, New Delhi

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has granted in-principle approval to the construction of the Palampur-Maranda-Sujanpur-Hamirpur road under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF). The project is expected to significantly enhance connectivity between Palampur, Chandigarh and New Delhi and open new avenues of economic growth in the region.

Advertisement

Gadkari approved the project following consistent efforts by Rajya Sabha MP Indu Bala Goswami. She emphasised the strategic and public importance of the road and said that the proposed route would serve as a crucial link connecting interior areas and easing transportation challenges faced by residents.

Advertisement

Indu Bala told Gadkari that the road would act as a lifeline for the people of Kangra and Hamirpur districts. Around five lakh people were expected to benefit directly from the project through improved, safer and faster travel. The project also included the upgrade of all bridges along the route to two lanes, ensuring better durability and capacity to handle increasing traffic.

Advertisement

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 200 crore. Once completed, the road will considerably reduce the travel distance and time between Hamirpur and Palampur, making commuting more efficient for daily travelers, traders and tourists.

Besides improving connectivity, the project is likely to have a positive impact on tourism and local businesses. Better road access to scenic and rural areas will attract more visitors, thereby boosting hospitality, transport and small-scale industries. It will also facilitate easier movement of agricultural produce, benefiting farmers.

Advertisement

Gadkari appreciated Indu Bala’s efforts in presenting a well-documented case and highlighting the urgency of the project. He also acknowledged her role in pursuing key infrastructure projects in the state, including important national highway corridors like Pathankot-Mandi and Chandigarh-Manali.