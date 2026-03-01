DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Gadkari approves Palampur-Sujanpur-Hamirpur road project, will enhance connectivity with Chandigarh, New Delhi

Gadkari approves Palampur-Sujanpur-Hamirpur road project, will enhance connectivity with Chandigarh, New Delhi

To be built at a cost of Rs 200 crore, it will considerably reduce travel distance and time

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A traffic jam on the Palampur-Hamirpur highway at Thakurdwara near Palampur in Kangra district. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has granted in-principle approval to the construction of the Palampur-Maranda-Sujanpur-Hamirpur road under the Central Road Infrastructure Fund (CRIF). The project is expected to significantly enhance connectivity between Palampur, Chandigarh and New Delhi and open new avenues of economic growth in the region.

Advertisement

Gadkari approved the project following consistent efforts by Rajya Sabha MP Indu Bala Goswami. She emphasised the strategic and public importance of the road and said that the proposed route would serve as a crucial link connecting interior areas and easing transportation challenges faced by residents.

Advertisement

Indu Bala told Gadkari that the road would act as a lifeline for the people of Kangra and Hamirpur districts. Around five lakh people were expected to benefit directly from the project through improved, safer and faster travel. The project also included the upgrade of all bridges along the route to two lanes, ensuring better durability and capacity to handle increasing traffic.

Advertisement

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 200 crore. Once completed, the road will considerably reduce the travel distance and time between Hamirpur and Palampur, making commuting more efficient for daily travelers, traders and tourists.

Besides improving connectivity, the project is likely to have a positive impact on tourism and local businesses. Better road access to scenic and rural areas will attract more visitors, thereby boosting hospitality, transport and small-scale industries. It will also facilitate easier movement of agricultural produce, benefiting farmers.

Advertisement

Gadkari appreciated Indu Bala’s efforts in presenting a well-documented case and highlighting the urgency of the project. He also acknowledged her role in pursuing key infrastructure projects in the state, including important national highway corridors like Pathankot-Mandi and Chandigarh-Manali.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts