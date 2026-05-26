Gadkari takes stock of highway quality, progress of key NH projects in Himachal, Rajasthan

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has conducted comprehensive review meetings to assess the quality and maintenance status of National Highway projects in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, based on inputs received through media and social media platforms.

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During the review, Gadkari assessed the quality and maintenance status of National Highways spanning 10,064 km in Rajasthan and examined the progress of highway projects covering 1,947 km in Himachal Pradesh.

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Emphasising the need for timely execution of projects, Gadkari directed officials and contractors to ensure strict adherence to quality standards and adopt advanced technologies and modern construction practices. He said sustainable, durable and efficient highway infrastructure is essential for improving connectivity, accelerating economic growth, enhancing commuter convenience and ensuring seamless mobility across key corridors.

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The Union Minister also stressed the importance of monsoon preparedness and instructed officials to undertake effective drainage management, slope protection works, preventive maintenance and swift response measures to minimise disruptions and maintain road safety during the rainy season.

He added that strengthening highway infrastructure would play a key role in ensuring long-term asset durability and supporting the country’s growing transportation needs.

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The meetings were attended by Union Ministers of State Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra, along with senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and project contractors.

The Minister has been reviewing the progress of the quality and maintenance status of National Highway projects across the country.