Gaggal residents hold fast against expansion of airport

Dharamsala, March 10

Residents of the Gaggal area and the Chaudhary Foundation today organised a protest and sat on hunger strike against the expansion of the Gaggal airport. The protesters alleged that the expansion of airport will hit the agricultural land of the area and threaten the livelihood of the local people.

They alleged that proposed expansion involves the acquisition of significant agricultural land around the airport. This would not only threaten food security of people being displaced but would also deprive the farmers of the area of their source of livelihood. The Gaggal region was known for its rich agricultural tradition, and this expansion project would destroy this tradition that has been passed down for generations, the protesters alleged.

They said that expansion would also have an adverse impact on the residents of the Gaggal area and might also affect the cultural and traditional values of the area.

The Choudhary Foundation, which participated in the protest, claimed that it was receiving huge support from across the country as well as from Indians living abroad in protest against the expansion of the Gaggal airport.

They said hunger strike today was an effort by the foundation and the people of the area to raise their voice against the expansion of the airport. The purpose of the hunger strike was to draw the attention of the government and aviation authorities to the disastrous consequences of this project.

The Chaudhary Foundation called upon all concerned parties to reconsider the airport expansion project. The foundation believes that alternative development plans could be made keeping in mind the local communities.

Despite resistance from local residents of area, the government had maintained that benefits of the expansion outweigh the cost of displacement of people. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while on a visit to Baijnath two days ago had assured the residents of Gaggal that adequate compensation would be given to them for acquisition of their lands for expansion of the airport project.

