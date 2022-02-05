Gaiety Theatre hall in Shimla to be given for literary, cultural activities

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 4

The seminar hall of the Gaiety Theatre, Shimla, will be given free of cost for 12 days in a year to empanelled organisations to hold literary and cultural activities, including discussions, seminars, book reading, book release, storytelling, poetry sessions, meet the author and other such events.

The decision was taken to revive and encourage literary activities in the city, a spokesperson for the state government said here yesterday.

The Director of Language and Cultural Department would empanel the organisations, which would have to intimate him about the purpose, with details of the programmes or activities to be organised two weeks in advance, he added.

The hall would be made available on the first-come-first-served basis and in case of a clash of dates, the organisations concerned would have to mutually adjust. The Department of Language, Art and Culture or the Gaiety Dramatic Society would continue to have the first right on the use of the seminar hall.

The facility could be used on any day, including Sundays and holidays, between 11 am and 6 pm. The Department of Language and Culture reserves the right to empanel organisations and those interested can apply.

