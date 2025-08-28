Gajj khud overflows, Kalasai suspension bridge swept away

The heavy rain that continued for three days this week has washed away a suspension bridge on Gajj khud at Kalasai in Shahpur area of Kangra district, a senior official of the district administration confirmed here today.

The suspension bridge constructed in the 1990s on Gajj khud could not withstand the current of gushing water. It was swept away within minutes in the strong current.

The collapse of the bridge has disrupted connectivity for residents of several villages, including Bhitlu, Daihda, Kotla, Maniyana and Kut. The bridge served as the only link for hundreds of people to reach the main road every day. Although a road has been built up to Bhitlu via Chadi, locals say the bridge remained a vital route for pedestrians and workers associated with nearby projects.

Locals Jeevan Kumar, Pappu Ram and others said the bridge had been in a poor condition for nearly two years.

Kangra District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa said he had asked the PWD to calculate the losses and prepare a detailed project report and estimates for the construction of a new bridge.