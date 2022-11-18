Gali Warriors win tourney

Chamba, November 17
Gali Warriors won the open cricket tournament by defeating Kivi Boys by four wickets in the final match held at the Chowgan ground here yesterday.
Gali Warriors won the toss and chose to bowl first. Kiwi Boys scored 132 runs in 20 overs with Sushant (64) as their top scorer. For Gali Warriors, Neeraj dismissed two batsmen of Kivi Boys.
Gali Warriors achieved the target for the loss of six wickets with Monty (45) and Vicky (20) as top scorers.
Tournament organising committee secretary Sanjeev Atri said that 60 teams participated in the tournament.
Deputy Commissioner DC Rana honoured the winning and runner-up teams and awarded them Rs 31,000 and Rs 21,000.
