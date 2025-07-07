Game on: Rs 65cr Nadaun sports complex to foster excellence

In a bold stride towards transforming Himachal Pradesh into a hub of sporting excellence, the state government is constructing a world-class, multi-purpose sports complex in Kharedi, Nadaun (Hamirpur district). With an estimated outlay of Rs 65 crore, the upcoming facility will boast cutting-edge amenities, including an eight-lane swimming pool, shooting range, boxing and wrestling arenas, kabaddi and yoga centres, along with modern infrastructure for table tennis and badminton.

This ambitious project is envisioned as a landmark step in nurturing budding sports talent and elevating Himachal’s profile on the national and international sports stage.

A government spokesperson announced that, within the current financial year, a 100-bed sports hostel will also be established in Luhnu, Bilaspur. Simultaneously, modern sports infrastructure is being developed at the Rajiv Gandhi Multi-Purpose Stadium in Katasani, Shimla. Indoor stadiums are under construction in Solan, while new facilities are also coming up in Reckong Peo, Haroli and Jaisinghpur. Additionally, synthetic tracks and field training areas are being laid in Hamirpur and Sujanpur to create high-performance environments for athletes.

“Understanding the crucial role of nutrition in an athlete’s performance, the government has significantly raised daily diet allowances,” the spokesperson added. “Players at the primary education level now receive Rs 250 per day during competitions within the state, while others receive Rs 400. For competitions held outside Himachal, the allowance is Rs 500 per day. Sportspersons in hostels are also being provided Rs 250 (within the state) and Rs 400 (outside the state) daily.”

So far, Rs 76.98 lakh has been disbursed to 421 athletes under this provision, reflecting the state’s strong commitment to athlete welfare.

Further easing the financial burden on athletes, the government is covering travel costs for competitions outside the state. For distances up to 200 km, AC 3-tier train fare is reimbursed, while economy class airfare is provided for longer journeys. To date, Rs 6.01 lakh has been disbursed to 235 athletes under this scheme.

In a student-friendly reform, the state has introduced a new provision under which student-athletes participating in state and national-level competitions will be marked ‘present on special leave’ instead of absent, ensuring their academic records remain unaffected.

Himachali athletes have consistently made the state proud on both national and international platforms. In recognition of their achievements, the government has significantly enhanced prize money for medal winners. A total of Rs 14.77 crore has been awarded to 21 international medallists and another Rs 44 lakh has been distributed among other high-performing athletes.