Gandhi Chowk to be renovated in Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 22

The local Municipal Committee (MC) will renovate the Gandhi Chowk, the most happening place in the town, at a cost of over Rs 35 lakh.

A Delhi-based NGO is reportedly interested in providing the required funds for the facelift of the Gandhi Chowk. The civic body has worked out an agreement with the NGO to start the renovation work. It has sent a proposal for approval to the Director, Urban Development Department, Shimla. The MC has also sent a proposal to the department after preparing its drawings, which are still pending.