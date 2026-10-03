Gandhi Jayanti: Central Tibetan Administration reaffirms commitment to non-violence

The gathering was held outside the T-building, where Tibetan leaders joined the nation in commemorating Gandhi’s birth anniversary. Senior CTA officials, including Chief Justice Commissioner Yeshi Wangmo, Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, Deputy Speaker Khenpo Sonam Tenphel, Justice Commissioners Dawa Phunkyi and Phagpa Tsering, and members of the Kashag attended the event.

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Chief Election Commissioner Lobsang Yeshi, Public Service Commission Chairman Karma Yeshi, Auditor General Tashi Topgyal, members of the Standing Committee of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile and CTA secretaries and staff were also present.

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Speaking to the media, Sikyong Penpa Tsering said Gandhi’s philosophy and practice of non-violent resistance had profoundly influenced movements and leaders, including Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr and the 14th Dalai Lama, in their respective struggles for justice, equality and freedom.

He said Gandhi’s principles continued to hold significance for the Tibetan struggle, which has remained committed to non-violence and peaceful dialogue.

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The CTA said the 14th Dalai Lama has long admired Gandhi’s principles, particularly his commitment to non-violence and dialogue. The Tibetan leadership paid tribute to Gandhi and reiterated its commitment to pursuing the Tibetan cause through peaceful means.