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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Gandhian values echo at Sanawar school

Gandhian values echo at Sanawar school

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 03, 2026 IST
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Headmistress Ruchi Pradhan Datta felicitates students at Sanawar.
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The Lawrence School, Sanawar, commemorated Gandhi Jayanti with a special assembly at the historic Khetarpal Stadium ahead of its three-day 179th Founder’s Day celebrations, commencing today.

Over 700 students participated in the assembly and took the Swachhta pledge, committing themselves to keeping their surroundings clean and adopting cleanliness as a way of life. The school choir presented the Ram Dhun, evoking the Gandhian ideals of simplicity, peace, truth and devotion.

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Head Girl Mansi Kashyap and Head Boy Shradhaan Singh delivered speeches in English and Hindi, respectively, reflecting on the significance of Gandhi Jayanti and the continuing relevance of Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals in building a better nation and a peaceful world.

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Headmistress Ruchi Pradhan Datta felicitated the winners of the “If I Were Gandhi” essay writing competition. Samarbir Nakai, Sanjeevan Jot Kaur Ahuja and Jasmine Arora secured the first, second and third positions, respectively.

Datta also honoured the school’s Safai Mitras — Ramesh, Suraj, Munish and Vikesh — for their dedicated service and commitment to keeping the campus clean.

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The PK Kohli Scholarship for Children of Serving Defence Forces was presented to students securing the highest overall marks in classes V to XI. The Catherine Longman Public Speaking Trophy 2025 and the Chief of the Air Staff Trophy for Academic Excellence were both bagged by the Himalaya House.

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