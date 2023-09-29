Ganesh fest concludes with idol immersion

Mandi, September 28
As the 10-day Ganesh festival concluded today, huge processions were taken out in Mandi town and over a dozen Ganesh idols immersed in the Beas river. Devotees thronged the town in large numbers to celebrate the festival with fervour. Police teams were deployed to maintain law and order situation during the immersion processions of Ganesh idols in Mandi.
