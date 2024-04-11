Gang of bike thieves busted

Solan, April 10
The Solan police have busted a gang of motorcycle thieves and arrested its kingpin Manoj (42), alias Manu, from Jabli recently. Solan SP Gaurav Singh said that Manoj was also found involved in a theft case at Nahan. He was produced in a local court that remanded him in 14-day judicial custody. The accused disclosed to the police that the gang was involved in the theft of motorcycles in Solan district. The police recently recovered a 350 CC motorcycle from the Nepal-UP border on his disclosure.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No evidence of India’s interference in poll: Canadian probe clears air
The Canadian government had set up Public Inquiry into Forei...
Supreme Court agrees to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis
High Court verdict upholding ED action based on ‘unreliable’...