Gang of bike thieves busted

Solan, April 10

The Solan police have busted a gang of motorcycle thieves and arrested its kingpin Manoj (42), alias Manu, from Jabli recently. Solan SP Gaurav Singh said that Manoj was also found involved in a theft case at Nahan. He was produced in a local court that remanded him in 14-day judicial custody. The accused disclosed to the police that the gang was involved in the theft of motorcycles in Solan district. The police recently recovered a 350 CC motorcycle from the Nepal-UP border on his disclosure.

