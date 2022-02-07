Gang of thieves busted, 4 in police custody in Nurpur

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, FEBRUARY 6

Nurpur police have busted a gang involved in a theft at a brass utensils shop at Gangath.

The theft was committed on the intervening night of January 28 and 29. The police arrested four culprits yesterday from Pathankot. They have been identified as Bhima of Meerut (UP), Mahesh of Ahmedabad (Gujarat) and three-wheeler driver Raghav and his helper Shiva of Malikpur (both of Pathankot).

The accused were produced in the court today and remanded in police custody for four days.

As per police information, accused Bhima, the main kingpin of the gang along with his accomplice, had conducted recce in Gangath town before committing the crime.

They targeted a brass and bronze utensils shop owned by a local Ramesh Kumar. Bhima and Mahesh are hawkers (pheriwale) and have been living in a rented room at Pathankot whereas Raghav is a three-wheeler driver and Shiva is his helper.

The estimated cost of the stolen brass and bronze utensils has been reported Rs 7.90 lakh by the shopkeeper.

DSP Nurpur Surinder Sharma said a case under sections 457,380 and 34 of the IPC was registered. Some items have been recovered from their possession.

He said the accused were produced in the court and remanded in four days’ police custody for further investigation and recovery.

“Immediately after registration of theft case police started investigations into the case. A police team led by Maan Singh, Assistant Sub Inspector, Gangath police chowki, taking clue from the CCTV footage procured from Gangath and Bhadroya, traced the three-wheeler owner from Pathankot, which helped further identify the prime accused Bhima and Mahesh,” he said.