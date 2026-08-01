Gangath’s fading brass heritage: Last artisan families strive to preserve traditional craft

Gangath, a small town in the Indora Assembly constituency of Kangra district, was once alive with the rhythmic clangs of hammers shaping molten brass into exquisite utensils. However, it is now fighting to preserve a traditional craft that once defined its identity. Known for decades as “Bhandian Wala Shahar” (the town of brass utensils), Gangath’s iconic brassware cottage industry has dwindled to just a handful of active units.

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Today, only three artisan families are continuing the traditional metalwork craft, producing high-quality handcrafted brass vessels such as Baltoi, Gaagar and bucket with a special furnace. The number of skilled artisans has fallen to a single digit, with craftsmen struggling against rising production cost, declining demand, fading community interest and inadequate government support. Karan Wadhawan, one of the handmade brassware manufacturers, says that once during the era of his forefathers, around 40 families were engaged in this cottage industry in Gangath town seven decades ago but with the passage of time, most of these families had migrated and the successors of the remaining families abandoned this traditional brassware craft.

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The traditional Pahadi Dham, Himachal Pradesh’s celebrated community feast, is considered incomplete without food prepared in a brass Baltoi. These thick-walled vessels are prized for slow cooking over wood-fired trenches, enhancing the flavour and aroma of traditional dishes while keeping food warm for hours. Crafting a Baltoi is a labour-intensive process passed down through generations. Artisans begin by preparing a two-piece clay mould. Molten brass is poured into the mould and after cooling, the two halves are painstakingly hammered, polished and hand-joined to form the finished vessel.

Four decades ago, Gangath was a flourishing brassware hub supplying handcrafted utensils to traders in Kangra and Chamba districts and neighbouring Punjab. Its demand consistently exceeded supply, with traders often waiting weeks for deliveries because of the renowned quality and purity of Gangath’s brass products. However, the widespread use of inexpensive stainless-steel utensils gradually transformed consumer preferences, causing the demand of brassware to collapse. As a result, many artisans abandoned the traditional occupation in search of alternative sources of livelihood.

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Despite the decline, the remaining craftsmen continue to manufacture Baltois weighing between 15 kg and 32 kg, mainly used for cooking food during marriages, religious functions and community feasts. A sharp rise in brass prices in recent years has further increased the production cost, making the vessels significantly expensive by 25 per cent. It was priced Rs 800 a kilogram last year but is now available for Rs 1,000 a kilogram. Another traditional product, Gaagar, continues to be crafted for storing and carrying drinking water in rural areas. Both Baltois and Gaagars are still popular as traditional gifts during marriages in parts of Himachal Pradesh.

Residents believe Gangath’s brassware heritage is inseparable from its cultural identity and deserves recognition, preservation and promotion. Rajesh Kumar, up-pradhan of Gangath gram panchayat, says that the brassware cottage industry is a heritage handcraft of the town. Local traders Joginder Pal, Vijay Kumar and Ashwani Kumar, who have their own brassware furnaces, say that Gangath’s traditional craft stands at a critical juncture where cultural pride is confronting economic realities. They add that without timely government intervention, financial support and promotional initiatives, this centuries-old heritage can disappear, taking with it an important chapter of Himachal Pradesh’s traditional craftsmanship.