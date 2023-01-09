Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Garbage an eyesore for Shanan area residents

Garbage strewn in public places in the Shanan area has become an eyesore for all. Not only it emanates foul smell, but it also poses the risk of disease outbreak. The garbage is not being lifted from our area properly. The matter has been brought to the notice of the authorities concerned on numerous occasions, but to no avail. It is high time that action be taken against those not doing their job properly. Raj Kumar, Shimla

Despite ban, singLe-use plastic waste on the rise

Despite ban, single-use plastic waste along the roads has been increasing. Plastic carry bags probably brought by tourists can be seen littered on the roads in Una district, especially along the road to Chintpurni temple. The authorities concerned need to take steps to check this issue. Mahesh Thakur, Una

Illegal constructions mushrooming in D’sala

Illegal constructions are coming along roads in Dharamsala city, leading to traffic congestion. The authorities should take note of the illegal constructions that are bound to create traffic problems in the Smart City. Raghav Sharma, Dharamsala