Garbage at public places

Garbage is not being lifted from collection points in a time-bound manner in the city. Piles of garbage not only emit foul smell but are also cause several diseases. It is also an eyesore for local residents and tourists. The Municipal Corporation should lift garbage on priority basis. Khushboo, shimla

No end to Dog menace in sanjauli area

The dog menace in the Sanjauli area has become a cause of concern for residents. Stray dogs bark at people walking on streets and interior roads. Dogs even chase vehicles. The authorities concerned must take immediate action to check the menace. Besides, the number of dogs has also increased in the area over the past few months. Rakesh, Sanjauli

Traffic snarls

Traffic snarls are common near the Kasumpti-Vikasnagar bus stop area these days. Contrary to claims of the authorities concerned that traffic movement has been streamlined in most parts of the city, the situation here is quite different. A long queue of vehicles was seen on the road on Thursday too. Helpless commuters and tourists were stuck in the traffic jam.

Suchet Negi, Kasumpti

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]