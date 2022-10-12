Garbage bags thrown around in narrow lanes

Garbage bags are piled up in a narrow alley that runs from the Mall Road to the Middle Bazaar. It’s surprising to see that garbage bags disposed of in such a manner so close to the Mall Road. The Municipal Corporation should ensure speedy collection and disposal of garbage at least from the core city area. — Uttam, Shimla

Monkey menace persists on way to Jakhoo

Monkeys on the way to Jakhoo have become very aggressive and often attack people. It has become difficult for the elderly and children to venture out alone. The administration should take some concrete measures to control the monkey menace. — Devender, Shimla

Doctors’ strike adversely affecting Healthcare

The pen-down strike by doctors is affecting healthcare across the state. Doctors are not checking patients from 9:30 am to 11 am. As a result, patients have to wait for a long time to see them. Doctors should look for other ways to protest that do not affect the patients. — Ranjan, Shimla

