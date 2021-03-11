Garbage being burnt on river banks

GARBAGE dumps are being burnt on the banks of Binwa river near Baijnath these days. The NGT has ordered all state governments to impose a fine of Rs 25,000 on those found burning garbage. However, there is no impact of the order on the Baijnath Municipal Council, under which garbage burning on the river banks is a routine affair. The garbage is set on fire on a daily basis, resulting in widespread air pollution. Despite repeated requests by residents to stop the practice, no action has been initiated by the administration or the Pollution Control Board. — Ashok, Baijnath

Restore facility to lodge power complaints

THE HP State Electricity Board Ltd had closed a public complaint office at Chogan in Nurpur over six months ago, causing a lot of hardships to residents residing in ward numbers 1, 2 and 3. The sudden closure of the facility set up over four decades back has left power consumers in the lurch. Now, only a single complaint office is functional in the Niazpur area, which is far from the Chogan locality. The authorities should immediately restore this facility. — Kamal, Nurpur

stop defacement of walls

STUDENT organisations, coaching centres and a few other commercial establishments often use walls for writing slogans and putting up adverts. This not only makes the city ugly but it is also an illegal practice. The MC should take strict action against offenders. — Deepika, Shimla

