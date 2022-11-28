Garbage being dumped in nullah

Dumping of garbage in Bijni nullah that falls under the Mandi Municipal Corporation area has become a cause for concern for the residents. The MC authorities have made door-to-door arrangements for garbage collection, but still some people are throwing garbage in the nullah. The authorities should impose penalty on people, who are polluting the water body. Narender, Mandi

Loudspeakers a nuisance for UNA residents

With the beginning of wedding season, noise pollution too is back in Una district. Music on loudspeakers is being played in weddings till midnight. The police should take action against people, who are playing loud music after 10 pm, as it is in violation of the Supreme Court’s directions on noise pollution. Seema, Una

Traffic woes continue in Shimla

There is a regular traffic jam on the road stretch from Auckland Tunnel to Kuftadhar. Haphazard parking is the major cause for the snarl-ups as the road becomes so congested that it becomes difficult for pedestrians to even walk on the road. The police should take remedial measures to improve the situation at the earliest. Anita, Kuftadhar, Shimla

