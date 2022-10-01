Garbage being dumped in open

Garbage is being disposed at the open space and the drain near the bus stop, where buses of Haryana Roadways are parked, in Panchrukhi. The garbage not only emanates foul smell but has also become a breeding haven for disease carrying pests such as mosquitoes. People living near to the spot are facing a lot of inconvenience. The authorities concerned should put up closed dumpsters to ensure waste is disposed of properly.

— Satish, Panchrukhi

Slow POS machines at ration depots

Consumers are facing problems in getting ration from fair price shops due to slow processing speed of point-of-sale (POS) machines. Many times the server is down and people don’t get the monthly ration. The department concerned should look into the matter. — Raman, Shimla

HRTC bus service at Sanjauli erratic

The HRTC bus service from Shimla to Housing Board Colony, Sanjauli, is not running on schedule. The bus is scheduled to reach Housing Board Colony at 9 am but it arrives at around 9.30 am. Students and people going to officer have to face inconvenience due to the delay. The HRTC should ensure that the time table is being followed. — Anju, Sanjauli

What our readers say

