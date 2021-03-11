Garbage crisis irks locals

Garbage littered all over the Panthaghati-Shogi bypass road is a hazard for people in the area and is a serious health concern. The road is not only used by local commuters, but also tourists to avoid Shimla traffic. Though, Shimla is being developed as a Smart City, but littering presents a filthy picture of the “Queen of Hills.”

—Aneesha, Kasumpti

Arrange late-night transport

The summer festival is commencing in Shimla from Saturday and as it continues till late night, people face problems reaching home. HRTC should arrange enough late-night services to help people reach home safely. —Amit, Totu

Stray cattle menace

Numerous abandoned cattle are seen on the roads in Chopal sub division of Shimla district. Despite various measures announced by the government for rehabilitating stray cattle, one can still find cattle roaming freely. This only adds to traffic woes. The administration must take immediate action. —Kuldeep, Chopal

