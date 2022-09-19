Garbage disposed of at Shimla bus stand

Bags filled with garbage were disposed of at the Lakkar Bazaar Bus Stand in Shimla on Saturday. Many of them were ripped up by stray animals and the waste in them were littered all over the bus stand. It’s not the first time garbage was disposed of at the bus stand. The Shimla MC should ensure proper and timely picking of garbage from the bus stand.. — Lalit, Shimla

Govt committee didn’t take steps to benefit orchardists

Around 80 per cent of the apple produce have reached the mandis this season but the committee formed by the government to look into the issues of the orchardists are yet to take any remedial action. Apple prices have been falling every day. The committee has turned out to be a complete farce. — Pawan, Theog

Rash driving in front of school

Several motorists drive their vehicles rashly near St Edwards School in Shimla. These over speeding vehicles pose a threat to the students when they are entering and leaving the school. A traffic police personnel should be deployed near the school. — Rajinder, Shimla

