Garbage disposed of at Shimla bus stand

Bags filled with garbage were disposed of at the Lakkar Bazaar Bus Stand in Shimla on Saturday. Many of them were ripped up by stray animals and the waste in them were littered all over the bus stand. It’s not the first time garbage was disposed of at the bus stand. The Shimla MC should ensure proper and timely picking of garbage from the bus stand.. — Lalit, Shimla
Govt committee didn’t take steps to benefit orchardists
Around 80 per cent of the apple produce have reached the mandis this season but the committee formed by the government to look into the issues of the orchardists are yet to take any remedial action. Apple prices have been falling every day. The committee has turned out to be a complete farce. — Pawan, Theog
Rash driving in front of school
Several motorists drive their vehicles rashly near St Edwards School in Shimla. These over speeding vehicles pose a threat to the students when they are entering and leaving the school. A traffic police personnel should be deployed near the school. — Rajinder, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
