Garbage dumped along Dhalli-Sanjauli road

Heaps of garbage are dumped near a petrol pump on the Dhalli-Sanjauli bypass road. The waste has been lying on the road for days. The Municipal Corporation should penalise people dumping garbage on the roadside, besides ensuring that the waste is cleared on time. Raman, Shimla
Reconstruct footbridge at Jia village
The footbridge connecting Jia village with Parla Bhuntar was washed away in the floods on July 9. Leave aside the restoration of the bridge, officials from the Public Works Department have not even visited the spot so far. Villagers have to traverse an extra 2 km to reach the Parla Bhuntar market. The PWD should either reconstruct the footbridge or construct a Bailey bridge at the earliest. Sanjeev, Kullu
Penalise people jumping queue in traffic jams
Many stretches of the Kullu-Manali National Highway that were damaged in floods have been restored temporarily for one-way traffic, leading to snarl-ups in the area. In such a condition, a few drivers jump the queue, creating a major hassle for other commuters. The police should impose a hefty fine on the violators. Sanjay, Kullu
