Garbage dumped along road

Heaps of garbage are piled up along the Circular Road leading to the Mall Road via Metropol. The Municipal Corporation should ensure that garbage is lifted regularly from this point. Tourists also use the road and heaps of garbage present a bad image of the capital city. —Kartik, Shimla

X-ray machines out of order at IGMC

X-ray machines at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, are often out of order, causing inconvenience to a large number of patients who visit the hospital every day. The hospital administration should get the X-ray machines repaired as soon as possible. —Nisha, Shimla

Water seeping into mosque

Water is seeping into the mosque situated near the Sabji Mandi in Shimla. The walls of the mosque have developed cracks at several spots. The nullah flowing nearby should be repaired at the earliest to avoid further damage to the mosque. —Rizwan, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com