Garbage dumped at public places in McLeodganj

Many people, including hoteliers, often dump waste at public places in McLeodganj. This adds to the problems of the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation, which is struggling to keep the hill station clean. The civic body should take action against people who dump garbage at public places rather than at the designated spots. Surinder Sharma, Dharamsala
Vehicles parked on roadsides lead to frequent jams
Despite the deployment of the traffic police, vehicles can be seen parked along roads, at times on both sides, at Kotwali market in Dharamsala. This leads to frequent traffic jams in the area. The police should challan these motorists for irresponsible parking. Suresh Thakur, Dharamsala
Monkey menace in Shimla
The rising population of monkeys in Shimla has become a cause for concern for city residents. There have been several incidents when monkeys have injured people while trying to snatch food. At times, pedestrians are forced to change their route in order to avoid the monkeys. The authorities should take appropriate steps to curb the menace. Divyanshi Kimothi, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
12 die as 2 buses collide in Odisha’s Ganjam
7 injured in the accident
Flash floods, landslides wreak havoc in Himachal; two drowned, 1 missing
Mandi, Kullu worst hit | Kalka railway line disrupted; 85 ro...
Amit Shah speaks to Assam CM over flood situation, promises help
Four lakh affected across nine districts
India, Egypt upgrade ties to ‘strategic partnership’
PM, Egyptian President discuss trade, defence and security |...