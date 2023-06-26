Garbage dumped at public places in McLeodganj

Many people, including hoteliers, often dump waste at public places in McLeodganj. This adds to the problems of the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation, which is struggling to keep the hill station clean. The civic body should take action against people who dump garbage at public places rather than at the designated spots. Surinder Sharma, Dharamsala

Vehicles parked on roadsides lead to frequent jams

Despite the deployment of the traffic police, vehicles can be seen parked along roads, at times on both sides, at Kotwali market in Dharamsala. This leads to frequent traffic jams in the area. The police should challan these motorists for irresponsible parking. Suresh Thakur, Dharamsala

Monkey menace in Shimla

The rising population of monkeys in Shimla has become a cause for concern for city residents. There have been several incidents when monkeys have injured people while trying to snatch food. At times, pedestrians are forced to change their route in order to avoid the monkeys. The authorities should take appropriate steps to curb the menace. Divyanshi Kimothi, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]